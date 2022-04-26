Walmart dispensing COVID antiviral medication through federal program

Austin’s Walmart is one of 13 Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in the State of Minnesota now selling COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Minnesota through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Walmarts in Albert Lea and Rochester are also on the list of stores.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.