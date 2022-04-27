Vikings take down previously unbeaten Blossoms

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield softball team handed Blooming Prairie its first loss of the season when it beat the Awesome Blossoms (5-1 overall) 11-1 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Anna Bamlet struck out six for Hayfield (2-2 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 K

Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 0-for-3, R, BB; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3, 2 R; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BBs; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs, R, 2 BBs; Reese Bauman, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, RBI; Meier, 1-for-3; Gillette, 0-for-1, R, 2 BBs; Taylor Dick, 1-for-3, R

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 BBs, 11 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 1 HBP

BP hitting: Bobbie Bruns, 1-for-2, R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-2, RBI; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-2; Aubrie Schneider, 1-for-2

