‘This plant may last forever’

Opening day on the horizon for new biosciences facility

By Savannah Howe

After 10 months, hundreds of hours worked and the installation of millions of parts, the future Nu-Tek biosciences facility in Austin is coming closer to operational status.

The facility, slated to be running full-swing by the end of this year’s third quarter, produces nutritional matter for the cells used to manufacture vaccines and other pharmaceuticals that are distributed globally, primarily cancer treatments, according to Nu-Tek CEO Tom Yezzi.

The facility will span 53,000 feet, climb nearly 10 stories high and employ roughly 35-40 people in the plant itself. However, Nu-Tek has its sights set on more: according to the CEO, the company’s vision is to expand its singular plant to an end-to-end pharmaceutical manufacturing compound within the next four years, which would jump the site’s total jobs on the back-end and on site by up to 500%.

It quickly became apparent to the pharmaceutical development industry that end-to-end manufacturing—where vaccines or drugs are produced through all stages, from raw material to active pharmaceutical, on the same site—was an ideal goal to work towards, Yezzi explained. The COVID pandemic exposed shortcomings in the current manufacturing system.

“What they found is that there’s all these gaps,” Yezzi said. “In bringing in raw materials from overseas, they have to make an intermediate [material] at another facility that then has to be transferred to another facility to make the vaccine, and then taken to another facility to do the fill and finish. So what they saw are all these gaps that hindered the ability to quickly respond to something like a pandemic.”

And Austin is just the place to do it, Yezzi said. The southeastern Minnesota city is situated amongst a hub of biomedical research and activity: The Hormel Institute, the Mayo Clinic Health System and the University of Minnesota.

“We will bring big pharma to Austin,” Yezzi said, elaborating that the biosciences company wants to bring the manufacturing side of the pharmaceutical industry into southern Minesota. Nu-Tek’s ultimate goal is “a little campus here where we can put up buildings for the different manufacturing stages,” he continued.

Yezzi explained that the Austin facility is historic in that it may be the first or one of the first brand-new biosciences facilities dedicated to only using plant protein material in the early stages of pharmaceutical development. Older facilities, he said, may use both animal-component proteins (derived from meat or dairy products) and plant proteins, or may have converted a dedicated animal-component facility to a plant protein facility.

Nu-Tek’s products are “critical raw materials” in the industry; during the pandemic it created early-stage materials for the COVID vaccine. The plant matter used in drug development is a “next generation” in pharmaceuticals, referred to in the industry as biologics, according to Yezzi. The significance is in the risk of contaminating pharmaceutical material with animal diseases such as mad cow disease, thus infecting the human genome of the person who receives the product. The FDA has recommended against using animal components in these products.

The work Nu-Tek does makes the pharmaceutical manufacturing process more efficient; the plant will in essence break down proteins for cells to more easily digest and absorb, improving the nutrition of the cells that are used in the production of active pharmaceuticals.

Nu-Tek is already recruiting for the plant. The facility will run for 24 hours a day three or four days a week in its early opening stages. Eventually, it will operate for 24 hours a day Monday through Friday. Interested job-seekers should expect work “very similar to the types of jobs that you would have in food ingredient processing,” such as spray dry or evaporator operators, packaging, maintenance and quality control, but in a more lab-like environment than an industrial one. Compensation, he said, is typically higher than in industrial manufacturing.

Yezzi forecasted that the Austin facility “will probably last forever” with its unique pre-cast concrete structure, which significantly improves building longevity and ability to withstand the elements.

While it is too early for exact figures, Yezzi expects the economic impact of the plant will be significant over the years, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars. He looks forward to Nu-Tek joining the community of Austin.

“The beauty of it is that we have the ability in this area to really put something that can completely change the production of pharmaceuticals, because it can happen right down here,” Yezzi said. “… The technology capabilities that you have in this area, plus the historic manufacturing of places like Hormel. We have to mesh the technical side with manufacturing and put that production in place. And so that’s really why we ended up in Austin.”

Nu-Tek extends its thanks to all of the local contractors who have worked to make the new plant possible. To inquire about Nu-Tek’s Austin jobs, contact Anna Schlitz, Nu-Tek Director of Finance and Human Resources, at aschiltz@nu-tekbioscience.com or 952-936-3608.