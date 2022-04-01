The 2022 All-Herald Girls Basketball Team
Published 4:51 pm Friday, April 1, 2022
FIRST TEAM
Hope Dudycha, guard, Austin
The senior went out as Austin’s all-time leading scorer with 1,657 career points and she also broke an AHS record with 86 three-pointers this season. Dudycha averaged 18.2 points per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 52 percent. She finished with 98 assists and 66 steals, while being selected to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Team.
Kristen Watson, guard, Hayfield
The sophomore guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals per game. Watson’s 672 points were a new program record for a season and she had the second most steals (141) in a season in Hayfield history. Watson was Gopher Conference Player of the Year, she was a Class A All-State selection and she made the All-State Tournament Team.
Emma Dudycha, guard, Austin
The senior averaged 10 points per game, while shooting 39 percent on three-pointers. Dudycha made 55 three-pointers this season and she now has 1,000 career points.
Olivia Walsh, forward, Austin
The junior averaged 11.6 points per game, while shooting 55 percent from the field. Walsh averaged five rebounds per game and she dished out 113 assists.
Natalie Beaver, forward, Hayfield
The sophomore averaged 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. Beaver’s 567 points are the second most in a season in program history. Beaver was named to the Class A All-State team.
SECOND TEAM
Alana Rogne, guard, Lyle-Pacelli
The senior averaged 14.2 points, 5.8 steals, 2.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Rogne shot 77% on free throws.
Kendyl Queensland, guard, Grand Meadow
The junior was GM’s top scorer with 11.3 points per game and she added 5.2 rebounds per game.
Bobbie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie
The senior averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 4.7 assists per game. Bruns went through a dangerous car wreck last spring where she broke her femur, but she bounced back and finished as a 1,000-point scorer. She broke BP’s single season assist record with 122 assists and had the second most points in a season (449).
Bailey Johnson, forward, Southland
The senior averaged 16.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Reana Schmitt, forward, Austin
The active senior averaged 8.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal per game, while also shooting 58 percent from the field.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aine Stasko, forward, Hayfield
The versatile senior averaged 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists. Stasko shot 38% on three-pointers.
Kirsten Koopal, forward, Lyle-Pacelli
The freshman averaged 8.2 points per game.
Lauren Queensland, forward, Grand Meadow
The freshman averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game for GM. Queensland finished with seven double doubles.
McKenna Hendrickson, guard, Grand Meadow
The junior averaged 10.8 points, four rebounds and two steals per game.
River Landers, forward, Grand Meadow
The senior averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Haven Carlson, forward, Blooming Prairie
The junior averaged 7.4 points, 7.8 rebounds per game, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Anna Pauly, forward, Blooming Prairie
The junior averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.