The 2022 All-Herald Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Hope Dudycha, guard, Austin

The senior went out as Austin’s all-time leading scorer with 1,657 career points and she also broke an AHS record with 86 three-pointers this season. Dudycha averaged 18.2 points per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 52 percent. She finished with 98 assists and 66 steals, while being selected to the Minnesota Class AAA All-State Team.

Kristen Watson, guard, Hayfield

The sophomore guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals per game. Watson’s 672 points were a new program record for a season and she had the second most steals (141) in a season in Hayfield history. Watson was Gopher Conference Player of the Year, she was a Class A All-State selection and she made the All-State Tournament Team.

Emma Dudycha, guard, Austin

The senior averaged 10 points per game, while shooting 39 percent on three-pointers. Dudycha made 55 three-pointers this season and she now has 1,000 career points.

Olivia Walsh, forward, Austin

The junior averaged 11.6 points per game, while shooting 55 percent from the field. Walsh averaged five rebounds per game and she dished out 113 assists.

Natalie Beaver, forward, Hayfield

The sophomore averaged 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. Beaver’s 567 points are the second most in a season in program history. Beaver was named to the Class A All-State team.

SECOND TEAM

Alana Rogne, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior averaged 14.2 points, 5.8 steals, 2.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. Rogne shot 77% on free throws.

Kendyl Queensland, guard, Grand Meadow

The junior was GM’s top scorer with 11.3 points per game and she added 5.2 rebounds per game.

Bobbie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 4.7 assists per game. Bruns went through a dangerous car wreck last spring where she broke her femur, but she bounced back and finished as a 1,000-point scorer. She broke BP’s single season assist record with 122 assists and had the second most points in a season (449).

Bailey Johnson, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 16.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Reana Schmitt, forward, Austin

The active senior averaged 8.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal per game, while also shooting 58 percent from the field.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aine Stasko, forward, Hayfield

The versatile senior averaged 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists. Stasko shot 38% on three-pointers.

Kirsten Koopal, forward, Lyle-Pacelli

The freshman averaged 8.2 points per game.

Lauren Queensland, forward, Grand Meadow

The freshman averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game for GM. Queensland finished with seven double doubles.

McKenna Hendrickson, guard, Grand Meadow

The junior averaged 10.8 points, four rebounds and two steals per game.

River Landers, forward, Grand Meadow

The senior averaged 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Haven Carlson, forward, Blooming Prairie

The junior averaged 7.4 points, 7.8 rebounds per game, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Anna Pauly, forward, Blooming Prairie

The junior averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.