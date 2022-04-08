The 2022 All-Herald Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Isaac Matti, guard, Hayfield

The junior averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Matti shot 46 percent from the field

Gage Manahan, guard, Austin

The senior’s energy level dictated how the Packers’ would play on a night by night basis. He provided an all-around impact as he averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.

Buay Koak, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior did a little bit of everything all of the time for the Athletics as he averaged 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Koak, who was L-P’s rim protector on defense, was named SEC player of the year and he now has 1,634 career points.

Eli Wolff, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 22 points and seven rebounds per game.

Victor Idris, forward, Austin

The senior averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.7 assists per game. Idris shot 60% from the field.

SECOND TEAM

Cham Okey, guard, Austin

The junior averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Harrison Hanna, guard, Southland

The senior averaged 21 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

Ethan Pack, guard, Hayfield

The junior averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Pack hit the second most three-pointers (106) in a season in Hayfield history as he shot 39 percent from the arc.

Drew Kittelson, forward, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 23.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. Kittelson set a BP single game scoring record with 48 points against Triton and a single game rebounding record with 24 against USC. The senior scored 605 of his 1,006 career points this past season.

Easton Fritcher, forward, Hayfield

The senior filled a lot of holes on defense and on the glass, while proving to be a capable offensive player. Fritcher averaged 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He finishes his career with over 1,000 career points and over 900 career rebounds. Fritcher shot 58% from the field.

HONORABLE MENTION

Zander Jacobson, forward, Hayfield

The sophomore averaged 8.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 63% from the field.

Kobe Foster, guard, Hayfield

The senior averaged 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Foster’s 94 career steals are the second most in Hayfield history. He also took 20 charges this season.

Jake Truckenmiller, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Mac Nelson, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Trey Anderson, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The defensive minded junior averaged 5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Brendan Kennedy, guard, Southland

The senior averaged 7.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Roman Warmka, forward, Grand Meadow

The senior put up 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 53 percent on two-point field goals, 50 percent on three-pointers and 78% on free throws.

Taylor Glynn, guard, Grand Meadow

The senior averaged 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.