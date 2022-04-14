Susan Ann (Edgecomb) Wright, 71

Susan Ann (Edgecomb) Wright died Sunday, April 10, 2022, in hospice care with her husband, Fred Wright, at her side. She was 71 years old.

A life-long lover of babies and dogs, Susan was born October 28, 1950, in Lodi, California, to Robert and Willa Edgecomb. She met Fred on a blind date in 1968. They were married on June 20, 1969. They raised two children, Julie (Clinefelter) and Jason, in Lodi. Susan was a homemaker, but attended business school when the kids were in high school. She became the Assistant Vice President of the Loan Loss Department at the Lodi branch of Farmers and Merchant Bank.

In January 2004, Fred and Susan moved in a U-haul to Austin, MN, in cold so bitter the gas line froze and a case of Lodi wine popped its corks. Their daughter thought for sure they would turn around and go home, but the lure of grandchildren was too strong. The pair spent 18 years purchasing wool clothing, learning to penguin walk on ice, and vacationing “up north”.

Susan is survived by her husband, her children, grandchildren Wren, William, Carys, Thomas and Macy, and her brother Chuck Edgecomb.

Donations can be made in Susan’s honor to the Humane Society in Austin MN. An open house celebration of her life will be held Friday, April 29th, 4pm-6pm at the Nature Center’s Ruby Rupner Auditorium.