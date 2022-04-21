Stephen Francis Echert

Stephen passed away at the age of 78 April 4 at St Marys Hospital. He was born February 1, 1944 in Columbus Ohio to Francis and Ann Echert. He graduated in 1962 at Washburn High School in Minneapolis. He was in the army and after worked in the grocery business, owned a hotel, and then the purchase of Austin Liquor brought him to Austin. His love of turtles was evident as you walked in the store or his home. The collection is IMMENSE!!

Stephen had a great sense of humor and looked at life with eyes of a child. After retirement he enjoyed his days watching the Price is Right and anything to do with magic. His home was always open to friends to stop to play games, shoot guns, play cards, or just vent. A cocktail was always offered, even encouraged!

Steve is survived by brother Phillip and wife Heather and sister Cathy Steffens. Nieces Jonelle (Travis), Ashley (Ryan), Leslie (Sean) Laura (Matt), one nephew Timothy.

Long time friends from Minneapolis are Jerry Reed and Dave Wood. Stephen’s closest friends in Austin are Marianne, Kari, Brad and Jane, Mike and Max, David, Jill, and Penny.

His fun, crazy, quirky life will be celebrated Saturday April 30 at the VFW 2-4.

Come share a story, have a laugh, make a toast, and grab a turtle.

Cheers to you Steve