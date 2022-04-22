Shooting Star ride now open for sign-up; will take place on June 11

Cycling enthusiasts can now sign up for Prairie Visions’ 23rd annual Shooting Star Trail Bike Ride, which will take place on June 11.

The ride will start and end in Todd Park and will feature three different ride lengths including a 20, 40 and 75-mile option.

Both the 20 and 40-mile rides will take place on the Shooting Star Trail only, while the 75 mile ride will feature roads as well as trails.

Riders can register online at www.bikereg.come/ShootingStarTrailBikeRide and break down to the following rates:

• Ride only: $15 (before May 20)

• Ride only: $20 (after May 20)

• Ride and T-shirt: $25 (before May 20)

• Ride and T-shirt: $30 (after May 20)

• Group/Family Discount: Register as a group of four or more and each receive $5 off. (All forms must be submitted together).

For more information on the ride, contact Rydjor Bike Shop at 1-507-433-7571. Checks should be made payable to Shooting Star Trail Bike Ride. Mail entries to Wendell Sprung, P.O. Box 63, Rose Creek MN, 55970.