Severe weather possible tonight

Published 9:23 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

Southeast Minnesota is looking at a good chance for severe weather tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, storms could start forming between late this afternoon and 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. Mainly, these storms will be limited to northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

There is an 80% chance of rain this afternoon, mostly before 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be around a .10th of an inch, but could be possibly higher in the event of a storm.

Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible tonight.

More News

BREAKING: No charges for officer in fatal December shooting

At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin named best hospitals by Newsweek

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections