Severe weather possible tonight
Published 9:23 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Southeast Minnesota is looking at a good chance for severe weather tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, storms could start forming between late this afternoon and 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. Mainly, these storms will be limited to northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
There is an 80% chance of rain this afternoon, mostly before 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be around a .10th of an inch, but could be possibly higher in the event of a storm.
Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible tonight.