Severe weather possible tonight

Southeast Minnesota is looking at a good chance for severe weather tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, storms could start forming between late this afternoon and 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. Mainly, these storms will be limited to northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

There is an 80% chance of rain this afternoon, mostly before 5 p.m. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be around a .10th of an inch, but could be possibly higher in the event of a storm.

Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible tonight.