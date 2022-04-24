Schammel leads Awesome Blossoms to a 15-run win

The Blooming Prairie softball team powered past Maple River by a score of 17-2 in BP Saturday.

Laruen Schammel had a double, a triple and an RBI in the win for Awesome Blossoms (5-0 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER , 2 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4, 2 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Lauren Schammel, 3-for-4, RBI, double, triple, 3 R; L. Lembke, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Emily Anderson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Aubrie Schneider, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R