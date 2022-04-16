Sarah Lysne: The joy of letting go of old habits

We all have habits we would like to break free from.

One of my habits is not wanting to listen to the news, particularly the devastating news we hear every day about the war in Ukraine. It is so easy to justify why we can’t listen to the news. We might say we have enough problems of our own or we can’t do anything about it anyway. I’ve used these excuses before, but I’m trying to change. Recently I have been watching the news every day. It is difficult for me, but I feel we have a responsibility to know what is going on in the world and what we can do to make a difference. In regard to the people in Ukraine, I pray that God sends angels to comfort those who are suffering. I pray for those of us in this country to try to live in peace as a way of honoring the people of Ukraine who don’t have a peaceful existence right now.

Another habit I am trying to break is the habit of dwelling on the past. Situations don’t always work out the way we want them to. I have a habit of replaying events over and over again in my mind.

Doing this won’t change anything. So many times we have no control over the events that happen in our lives, and we have to stop dwelling on the past and move on.

I have a habit of getting sentimental about keeping certain pieces of clothing. I associate some pieces with specific events in my life. The other day I went through my clothes and found 20 items that I don’t need anymore. I realized I can still remember all the important things about my cousin’s wedding without keeping the dress I wore that day 10 years ago.

Easter is almost here. Easter is my favorite holiday because it is a time when we focus on forgiveness and new beginnings.

Happy Easter to you.