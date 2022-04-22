Sarah Lysne: The joy of laughter

Have you ever gotten in trouble for laughing? Some of you won’t believe this, but I have.

The first time this happened my family and I lived in Mason City, Iowa. I was in third grade,and my teacher’s name was Miss Pine. My best friend Rita Solberg and I sat in the back of the classroom. Rita lived down the street from me. She was the youngest of four siblings, and she was very brave.

One afternoon, Miss Pine stood at the front of the room demonstrating how to write a few letters of the alphabet in cursive writing. Miss Pine was tall, with gray shoulder length hair that curled up on the ends. She always wore a dress with dark tan tie shoes.

That afternoon when we were supposed to be learning our cursive writing, Rita got bored with the lesson.

Whenever Miss Pine turned to write another letter on the blackboard, Rita would stand up and do a little dance, and I would laugh. Miss Pine would turn around, narrow her eyes and ask in a stern tone,“What is so funny?” Nobody ever answered.

Miss Pine continued her lesson. Rita continued to dance without ever being caught. It was unbelievable how she could sit down just in time and keep a straIght face. I, on the other hand, was not so lucky.

Finally an exasperated Miss Pine turned around and saw my little hand covering my mouth to hide my giggle. Miss Pine looked at me through her tiny glasses and said, “Sarah you will stay after school today. Now no more giggling!”

Rita looked at me. We were both in shock, but I think she was also somewhat proud of herself for not getting caught.

After school I was given an extra assignment by Miss Pine. I had to write,“I will not giggle in class,” 50 times.

I guess I learned my lesson because I don’t remember ever getting in trouble for giggling in class again until I was in high school, but that’s another story.