Sandra L. Gaughran, 83

Sandra L. Gaughran, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Legacy of Brownsdale. Sandra Lee Miller was born October 8, 1938, in Austin, Minnesota, to Ervin and Ruth (Davis) Miller. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. On August 19, 1957, Sandra married Adolph “Gus” Gaughran and together had a daughter (Jodi) and son (Todd). Sandra worked doing various jobs including as a conservator, Austin Public Schools, and for Hormel in Austin. She was also a caretaker and took care of her husband, then her daughter and grandkids. She loved to play cards with family and was a wonderful cook. Traveling and taking road trips with her kids was another love of Sandra’s. She enjoyed trips to Colorado, California, Washington, North Dakota and Arizona. Her favorite destination was Hawaii. Growing up she was known as the mom of the neighborhood. Sandra was a strong Christian and great mom who sacrificed a lot for her kids. She loved her kids and grandkids and was very proud of them. Sandra will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Jodi (Scott Johnson) Fossey and Todd (Diane) Gaughran; three grandchildren, Jen (Gerad) Welch, Stephanie Ladi, and Katelyn (Brad) Yorkivich; six great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Nicol, Marsha Shaw, and Randy Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph “Gus” Gaughran. parents, Ervin and Ruth Miller; and brother, Jerry Miller.

