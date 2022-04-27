Riverland Theatre wraps up season with pairing of one-acts
Published 7:12 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Riverland Theatre’s final production of the 2021-2022 season will be an evening of one-act plays: “The Actor’s Nightmare” by Christopher Durang and “The Audition” by Matt Thompson.
An actor wanders out onto the stage, only to discover he is now performing in an unknown play he has never rehearsed. A group of actors present their audition monologues, only to have things descend into chaos and mayhem. This pairing of one-act plays takes an absurd and hilarious look behind-the-scenes of an actor’s experience.
“‘The Actor’s Nightmare’ is an example of an anxiety dream that many people have, whether it is about taking tests, corporate meetings or high-pressure work, this is in the realm of someone expected to perform,’” said Director Susan Hansen. “‘The Audition’ gives an entertaining glimpse into the varied personalities and processes of casting a show. Both comedies are intended to release our anxieties through laughter.”
“The Actor’s Nightmare” and “The Audition” will be performed at 7 p.m. on April 29-30 and 2 p.m. on May 1, in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.
Individual tickets to “The Actor’s Nightmare” and “The Audition” are $10. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover.
The on campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance.
Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.
Riverland Theatre strives to provide quality productions that are entertaining and challenging to both the audience and the artists. Because they reach such a diverse audience, some audience members may find some subject matter, language, or situations objectionable. People are encouraged to become familiar with the material before attending the performance.
Director: Susan V. Hansen
Technical Direction: John Deyo
Costume: Emma Waters
Stage manager: Maddie Bartlett
Cast
“The Actor’s Nightmare”
George: Ryan Flanders
Meg: Nadia Hummel
Henry/The Executioner: Enoch Parks
Sarah: Claire Tolman
Ellen: Cassandra Westcott
“The Audition”
Robin/Actor: Maggie Bremner
Kelly: Nora Curtis
Jules: Maddie Bartlett
The-Artist-Formerly-Known-As-Question-Mark: Blythe Johnson
Stage Manager: Lily Martin
M.R. Irving: James Zschunke