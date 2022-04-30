Register now for Strategic Farming: Field Notes

Registration is open for the Strategic Farming: Field Notes program.

The Field Notes program is designed for farmers and agricultural professionals as a weekly webinar program addressing all your crop-related questions in real-time in an interactive, discussion-based format.

The Field notes program will begin on May 11, and will continue throughout the 2022 growing season on a weekly basis from 8-8:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. The program will feature a live webinar with interactive discussion with attendees, addressing in-season cropping issues as they arise. Weekly topics will be announced on the week of the program, maintaining the flexibility to react to issues that come up in 2022.

Topics will include soil fertility, agronomics, pest management, equipment and more. Speakers will include researchers and educators from the University of Minnesota and neighboring states in addition to crop consultants and farmers.

Register for the live sessions at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming

Live sessions will be held over Zoom.

The discussion-based series will be posted immediately following the webinar to your favorite podcast-streaming service to listen at your convenience. Subscribe to these sessions on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify or Google podcasts.