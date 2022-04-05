Regina M. Bottema, 87 of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away at the Stacyville Nursing Home on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Regina Mary was born September 25, 1934 to Alfons and Margaret (Kasel) Kirtz, and delivered on the family farm near Adams by Doc Schneider. Regina’s step-mother Helena (Schmidt) Kirtz was an important part of her life from an early age.

Regina attended Sacred Heart Parochial School in Adams thru 8th grade. She went on to attend Adams High School, and graduated with the Class of 1952. Following high school she took a job with Honeywell in the Twin Cities, and lived with her step-sister.

On November 26, 1955 she was united in marriage to Robert Alfred Bottema, whom she met at the Terp Ballroom in Austin. They resided in Rose Creek and started their family of 7 children. They later divorced, and Regina continued to raise her family in Rose Creek.

Over the years Regina worked for LeRoy Products, Libby in Rochester, and as a cook at the Agape Halfway House in Austin. She retired in 1999. On January 1, 2021 she left her home in Rose Creek and moved to Cedar Court in Adams. Regina was a long time member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek. She enjoyed baking and painting, and loved to travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfons Kirtz, Margaret Kirtz, Helena Kirtz; infant son Thomas at 10 days old; brothers Joe, Jerome, Fred, and Ray Kirtz; great-granddaughter Emerson Frank; great-great-grandson Rodney Stout.

Regina is survived by her children Susan (Earl) Kiefer, Margaret (Mark) Schmit, Julie (Kim) Meyer, James (Kim) Bottema, Steven (Tammy) Bottema, Mary (Pete) Lombard, Richard (Carrie) Bottema; grandchildren Angie Schmitz, Kathy Sheely, Jody Canterbury, Melorie Swenson, Bradley Kiefer, Matthew Schmit, Megan Lemon, Logan Meyer, Levi Meyer, Isabella Meyer, Amanda Frank, Jeremy Bottema, Lindsey Schaefer, Hilary Jones, Allison Bottema, Heidi Peterson, Abigail Lombard, Samantha Lombard, Christopher Beert, Thomas Bottema, and Laura Bottema; 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; sister Dorothy Peterson; sisters-in-law Betty Kirtz, Marlene Kirtz, Edna Kirtz, Kay Kirtz, Bonita Wehmhoff; brothers-in-law Bill (Linda) Bottema, Marsen Barthel, Phil Frishmann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 7th at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. Interment will be in the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, April 6th at the Adams Funeral Home, and will continue on Thursday morning for one hour prior to Mass at church.