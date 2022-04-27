Rebels sweep Lions in a baseball DH

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland baseball team swept Schaeffer Academy by scores of 14-0 in five innings and 12-2 in six innings in Rochester Tuesday.

Southland (4-0 overall) will now play 11 games in the next two weeks as it is looking to make up many lost games.

“It was really good to get outside and play today, but I”m not sure how our pitching will hold up,” Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said.

Southland 14, Schaeffer Academy 0 (5 innings)

Southland pitching: Riley Jax (W) 5 IP, 0 R

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BBs; Harrison Hanna, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB; Travis KIrtz, 1-for-2, 2 R; Jax, 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Connor Edland, 3-for-4, 2 R 2 RBIs; Tyson Stevens, 3-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Isaac Felten, 1-for-4, RBI; Jonas Wiste, 2-for-3

Southland 12, Schaeffer Academy 2 (6 innings)

Southland pitching: Travis Kirtz (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 8 K, 5 HBP; Wolff, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K

Southland hitting: Nelsen, 0-for-4, R; Hanna, 0-for-3, 2 BBs; KIrtz, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Stevens, 4-for-4, 3 R; Jax, 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI, BB; Jack Bruggeman, 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; Wiste, 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs; Sam Boe, 1-for-3, R, 3 RBIs, BB; Noah Goergen, 2 R

