Rebels held to one hit in opening loss

ROSE CREEK — The Southland softball team mustered just one hit as it dropped its season opener to United South Central by a score of 6-3 Monday.

The Rebels (0-1 overall) tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth when Hattie Wiste scored on a wild pitch after being hit by a pitch. The Rebels only hit came in the bottom of the sixth when Bailey Johnson slapped a single to right field. Johnson and Wiste each scored on wild pitches in that frame, but Southland was still down 6-3.

The Rebels struck out 16 times in the loss.

“We struggled with hitting and their pitcher threw very well. We just have to lay off the risers,” Southland head coach Greg Schulte said. “Hattie and Bailey are our leaders and they’re both comfortable at the plate. We just need everyone else to get there.”

USC (1-0 overall) took the lead for good when it plated five runs in the top of the sixth to go up 6-1. The Rebels loaded the bases with one out and came up with a pair of two-run singles.

“We just had that one bad inning where they got the big hit after an error. We can’t have those,” Schulte said. “We’ve got to have a short memory and keep playing.”

USC 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 — 6 7 1

Softball 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 3 1 2

Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 6 R, 4 K, 1 HBP

Southland hitting: Julia Kiefer, 0-for-2; Hattie Wiste, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 SB, BB, HBP; Bailey Johnson, 1-for-3, R; Bria Nelson, 0-for-3; Olivia Matheis, 0-for-2; Jaida Sorenson, 0-for-2, SB; Meyer, 0-for-3; Lauren Nielsen, 0-for-1, HBP; Hannah Menuey, 0-for-1; Maren Wehrenberg, 0-for-2; Katie Thome, 0-for-1; Abby Sorgatz, 0-for-1; Lynsey Wilson, BB; Nora Schmitz, 0-for-1