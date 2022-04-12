Rebel softball team wins big as Wiste knocks in five

Published 9:52 pm Monday, April 11, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland softball team beat Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 16-1 on the road Monday.

Hattie Wiste had a homer, a double and five RBIs for the Rebels (1-2 overall).

Southland pitching: Bria Nelsen (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 10 K

Southland hitting: Bailey Johnson, 20for-3, triple, RBI, 2 R; Hattie Wiste, 2-for-3, HR, double, 5 RBIs; Kiyanna Meyer, 3-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Lynsey Wilson, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Bria Nelsen, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R

