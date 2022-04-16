Public invited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of AHS’ original building

Published 7:21 pm Friday, April 15, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin High School Alumni and Friends Association, along with the Austin Public Education Foundation would like to invite you to the 100th anniversary celebration of the “old” part of Austin High School.

The north end of the high school was dedicated in December of 1921.

The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. There will be tours of the school, a movie of the history of the school being played in Knowlton Auditorium, other activities, and cookies.

Please join us in celebrating this wonderful building!

