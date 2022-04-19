Photo: Southern Stars hockey takes first in March tournament

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Daily Herald

The weekend of March 25-27, the Southern Stars hockey team won first place in the AAA Opener Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. The boys were undefeated in the tournament. Players include Beckett McLaren, JJ Kenyon, Charlie Bang, Brody Kiker, Kale Overocker, Easton Evenson, Hudson Schaefer, Easton Granholm, Caden Joseph, David Duarte, Trystan Qualey, Westin Jacobsen, Carter Ehmke, Heath Austin and Jack Johnson. The stars are coached by Paul Overocker, Willie Granholm and Andy Bang. Photo provided

