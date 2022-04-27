Panthers blank Packer boys tennis team

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Rochester Century 7-0 in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers (1-6 overall) lost every match in two sets, but No. 1 singles player Joey Schamel put up a good fight, falling 6-2, 6-4.

“We were missing some players with illness today but the guys that stepped in played hard and had some moments of really playing well,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Joey Schammel had a really competitive match with Mihaljo. Their match was played at an extremely high level of tennis.”

Singles

No. 1 Mihaljo Skulic (C) def. Joey Schammel (A) HIGH, 6-2 , 6-4 No. 2 Henry Kruse (C) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 Vinay Deep Beeram (C) def. Thomas Garry, (C) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Cory Li (C) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Prabhav Kaginele/Dean Wang (C) def. Owen Carroll/Michael Garry (A) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 David Sohn/Timothy Schroeder (C) def. Laythan Stenzel/Micah Peterson (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Caleb Baker/Owen McMaster (C) def. Logan Hillman/Nathan Danielson (A) 6-1 , 6-1