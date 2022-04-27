Packers struggle early in loss to Raiders

Published 9:16 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin softball team had a rough first inning as it lost to Northfield 22-2 in five innings in Northfield Tuesday.

The Raiders scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Packers (0-6 overall) weren’t able to get back in it.

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 12 ER; Abby VanPelt, 2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Avery Wempner, 0-for-1, R; Maddie Herrick 1-for-1, double; Abby VanPelt, 1-for-1, R; Alia Retterath, 1-for-1, triple, RBI

