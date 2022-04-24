Packer tennis team grabs their first win of the season

The Austin boys tennis team scored its first win of the season when it beat Faribault 4-3, but it lost the nightcap when it fell to the Huskies 7-0 in Owatonna Saturday.

Austin (1-6 overall) won three of the four singles matches to beat the Falcons.

“We are pumped that we were able to pull out a victory today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Micah Peterson and Laython Stenzel got their first varsity win at No. 3 doubles. Cole Hebrink showed some great fight and grit to comeback from a set down to win in three sets.”

Austin 4, Faribault 3

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Brandon Petricka (F) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Carsen Kramer (F) 4-6 , 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 Harrison Gibbs (F) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-3

No. 4 Owen Carroll (A) def. Miles Leopold (F) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Carson Reuvers/Carter Sietsema (F) def. Marcos Castro/Michael Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-3

No. 2 Long Duong/Buay Lual (F) def. Timothy Perez/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-2 , 6-3

No. 3 Micah Peterson/Laythan Stenzel (A) def. Colin Haefs/Adam Diaz-Coons (F) 6-2 , 6-2

Owatonna 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Mac Pilcher (O) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 Liam Smith (O) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 7-5 , 6-1

No. 3 Thomas Herzog (O) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Thomas Oien, OWATONNA SENIOR HIGH def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Charlie Tucker/Nils Gantert (O) def. Marcos Castro/Michael Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 Aiden Engel/Damien Boubin (O) def. Quinton Grimley/Timothy Perez (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Casey Pederson/Levi Kubicek (O) def. Micah Peterson/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0 , 6-0