Packer tennis team downed by Northfield

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Northfield 5-2 at Paulson Courts Thursday.

Joey Schammel won at No. 1 singles for Austin (0-5 overall) and Cole Hebrink secured a victory at No. 2 singles.

“We finally had a great day for tennis. I am so proud of how this team has worked this spring with almost no time outside. We continue to get better and for many of our guys, just learning the game,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “Joey Schammel and Cole Hebrink are leading this team and both are really playing good tennis right now.”

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Anthony Amys-Roe (N) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Blake Simon (N) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Owen Wheeler (N) def. Thomas Garry (A) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

No. 4 Jackson Hessian (N) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Tate Sand/Parker Sneary (N) def. Marcos Castro/Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Rueben Menk/Joe Grant (N) def. Timothy Perez/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Errol Lenzen/Leo Beckman (N) def. Micah Peterson/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-1, 6-2