Packer softball team falls to Scarlets

The Austin softball team lost to Mankato West (4-0 overall) 17-1 in Todd Park Thursday.

Avery Wempner, Maddie Herrick and Kate Holtz all registered two hits and a double for the Packers (0-5 overall).

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 5 ⅓ IP, 24 H, 5 BB, 17 R, 15 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Katelyn Crouch, 2-for-3; Ava Denzer, 1-for-1; Maddie Herrick, 2-for-3, double, R; Kate Holtz, 2-for-3, double; Avery Wempner, 2-for-2, double