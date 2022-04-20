Packer tennis team drops two

The Austin boys tennis team lost 6-1 to Mankato West and the Packers lost 5-2 to Mankato East in Mankato on Tuesday.

Joey Schammel scored two wins for the Packers (0-4 overall) at No. 1 singles.

Mankato West 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Brian Lewis (MW) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Sam Gersich (MW) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 Ian Kim (MW) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Nicholas Danger/Parker Keenan (MW) def. Owen Carroll/Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Sam Oltman/Sebastian Hoehn (MW) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Andrew Kim/Caspar Olseth (MW) def. Micah Peterson/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0, 6-0

Mankato East 5, Austin 2

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Quinn Kelly (ME) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Ethan Young (ME) 6-1, 2-6, 10-8

No. 3 Guillaume Bibbee (ME) def. Thomas Garry (A) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

No. 4 David Reynolds (ME) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Madden Vanderwerf/Kaleb Kim (ME) def. Owen Carroll/Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Jackson Faust/Logan Talle (ME) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Nolan Wedland/Alex Morgan (ME) def. Micah Peterson/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0, 6-0