Packer golfers take 12th in Northfield

Published 8:17 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys golf team took 12th place at the Northfield Invite Thursday.

The Packers were led by eighth grader Isaac Anderson, who shot an 87.

Team standings: 1. Farmington 310; 2. Northfield 317; 2. Buffalo 317; 4. Lakeville North 320; 5. Rochester Century 338; 6. Rochester Mayo 340; 7. St. Peter 341; 8. Bloomington Jefferson 342; 9. Northfield 344; 10. Red Wing 354; 11. New Prague 359; 12. Austin 362; 13. Bloomington Kennedy 371; 14. Burnsville 397

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 87; Cale Tupy, 88; Izaac Erickson, 93; Elijah Krueger, 94; David Ide, 102; Max Bissen, 103

