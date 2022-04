The Austin girls golf team braved the cold weather as it took third place in the Red Wing triangular Monday.

The Packers were led by Ailani Thiravong, who shot a 111.

Team standings: 1. Red Wing 377; 2. Owatonna 426; 3. Austin 466

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 111; Anita Rao, 116; Mallory Brown, 118; Izzy Sellers, 121