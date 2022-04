The Austin girls golf team took 10th out of 12 teams at the first of two Big Nine meets this season in Red Wing Thursday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 429.

“The girls played really well today,” Austin head coach Dave Brown said. “They are improving every meet.”

Austin scoring: Aliani Thiravong, 90; Izzy Sellers, 108; Allie Alm, 115; Anita Rao, 116