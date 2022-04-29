Packer boys tennis team taken down in Winona

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Winona 5-2 on the road Thursday.

Joey Schammel and Cole Hebrink scored the two wins for the Packers (1-7 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Justin Brickner (W) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Caleb Ellenburg, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Tyler Kronebusch (W) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-0, 6-4

No. 4 Logan Monk (W) def. Owen Carroll (A) 0-6, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Brandon Butenhoff and Owen Ping (W) def. Marcos Castro and Michael Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Brady Fort and Owen Brietzki, (W) def. Quinton Grimley and Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Gavin Nelson and Clay Cottrell (W) def. Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0, 6-0