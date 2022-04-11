Packer boys tennis team drops two

The Austin boys tennis team opened its season with a pair of losses in Rochester Saturday.

The Packers (0-2 overall) lost to JM 6-1 and Austin fell to Rochester Mayo 7-0.

Rochester John Marshall 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Marko Jokic (JM) 7-6 , 6-1

No. 2 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 Nathan Moos (JM) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 4 Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Timothy Perez (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Zachary Moos and Arjun Khurana (JM) def. Michael Garry and Owen Carroll (A) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 Alex Younk and Krish Khurana (JM) def. Marcos Castro and Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Riley Hillesheim and Alex Shabestari (JM) def. Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-1 , 6-0

Mayo 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Tej Bhagra (M) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Zach Thomas (M) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 Noah Wisniewski (M) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Max Rivera (M) def. Michael Haag (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Philip Wisniewski and Ben Erickson (M) def. Michael Garry and Owen Carroll (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Caleb Neisen and David Teng(M) def. Marcos Castro and Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Caleb Kennel and Blake Thackery (M) def. Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-0 , 6-0