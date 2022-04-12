Packer baseball team tops Cougars in opener

Published 8:04 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin baseball team opened its season with a 4-2 win over Mankato East in Mankato Tuesday.

Austin (1-0 overall) trailed 1-0 to start the game, but Kody Blom and Isaac Stromlund each had key hits to help give the Packers a couple of two-run innings.

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 K; Sam Oehlfke, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 K; Peyton Ransom (S) 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 1-for-1, 2 BBs, 3 SB, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-4, 2 SB

More RSS General

BREAKING: No charges for officer in fatal December shooting

Carol A. Kraushaar, 86

At least 5 people shot at New York subway station

Severe weather possible tonight

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections