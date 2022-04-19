Pacelli celebrates 30 years of benefit

By Andrea Severtson

Pacelli Catholic Schools Director of Enrollment and Events

We invite you to Step Back in Time at Pacelli Catholic School’s 30th annual Benefit Auction! This year’s Night at the Speakeasy, a 1920s theme, speaks to our longing to socialize following the constraints of the pandemic.

This year Pacelli’s annual Benefit Auction will most definitely be in-person and held at Pacelli’s All Saints Arena. We are beyond excited to have our Auction in person and be back together for a ‘Roaring Good Time.’

Get your friends together and join us for a fun night out. Our evening highlights are a silent auction, a live auction, the beloved Dessert Dash is back, wine pull, and games throughout the night.

April 30 is the evening we have all been waiting for. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m. with vocals from our very own Pacelli Choir. Auctioneer Dave Thompson, along with mayor and Pacelli parent, Steve King, will be providing the evening’s entertainment and highlighting the featured items of the BIG GIVE, and drawing for this year’s Speakeasy Raffle winners!

There is still time to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the $1,000 Pickpocketers Jackpot! Please visit www.pacellischools.org to fill out a convenient raffle ticket purchase form. Go check out Pacelli’s Auction website at

https://one.bidpal.net/pacellischoolsbenefitauction2022/welcome, where you will find our Silent Auction items, view all the fantastic trips and experiences that will be up for live bidding, our Big Give information, and purchase your tickets!

Through generous donations, community support, and dedicated volunteers, Pacelli’s Annual Benefit Auction has been instrumental in providing for the needs of all our students and helping to support a quality educational alternative for preschool through 12th grade. Thank you for your support and generosity on behalf of the administration, board, staff, parents, and students of Pacelli Catholic Schools. We hope you will be a part of our auction success!