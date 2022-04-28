Oehlfke hushes the Huskies as Packers win at home

Austin pitcher Sam Oehlfke was steady on the hill and the bats came through in the clutch as the Packers beat Owatonna 7-2 in Seltz Field Tuesday.

Oehlfke allowed just one earned run as he scattered five hits and two walks, while striking out six in seven innings.

“I didn’t pay attention to anything that went wrong,” Oehlfke said. “You’ve just got to focus on the positives and if there’s pain, you don’t think about it.”

Austin slammed the door on the Huskies in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Packers plated four runs. Peyton Ransom gave the Packers two big insurance runs when he slapped a two-out single to right field to give Austin a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Robertson followed that up with a two-run single to right field that made it 7-2.

“We reminded the kids that the hits are going to come. We’ve just got to have good plate appearances and put the ball in play,” Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. “They came ready to play and it helped that Sam was throwing well today. He went the distance and they backed him up with those runs in the sixth inning. That was huge.”

The Huskies pulled to within 3-2 in the top of the sixth when they scored on a double steal, but they stranded the tying run at second base after Oehlfke forced a groundout.

The Packers (3-3 overall) used a two-out rally to go up 2-1 when RJ Wieseler singled and Jared doubled him in with a shot to left-center field. Wieseler also doubled in a run with a shot to left field to make it 3-1 in the fourth inning.

Wieseler wasn’t pleased with having to hit in cold weather for the second straight day, but he made the best of it.

“It sucks. You just have to shorten up your swing and battle at the plate,” Wieseler said. “We brought the energy today and we got a win at home against a good team.”

The Huskies tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second, but Oehlfke was able to escape a bases loaded jam when he forced a groundout.

Austin took advantage of an Owatonna miscue in the top of the third as the Packers had runners at the corners with two outs and the Huskies threw the ball away while trying to pick off the runner at third. Kody Blom, who reached on an error with one out, hustled on the play to score.

Owatonna 010 001 0 – 2 5 3

Austin 110 104 X – 7 7 1

Austin pitching: Sam Oehlfke () 5 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K

Austin hitting: Bryce Fisher, 0-for-3; Kody Blom, 0-for-3, R; Nick Robertson, 2-for-4; 2 RBIs; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3, BB; Isaac Stromlund, 0-for-4; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-3, R; Blake Smith, 0-for-2, HBP, SB, 2 R; RJ Wieseler, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R; Jared Lillemon, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Lathan Wilson, BB, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, R