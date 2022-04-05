Mower County Farm Bureau hosts Food Awareness Event

The Mower County Farm Bureau hosted a food awareness event on March 17, at Jim’s Market Place in Austin as part of the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s efforts to raise awareness and provide support to address food insecurity in communities across the state.

Working with Jim’s Market Place, the Mower County Cattlemen, Mower County Dairy Association, Mower County Pork Producers and Mower County Soybean and Corn Growers, the county farm bureau created an opportunity for consumers to learn about where their food comes from, and speak directly with a local farmer. There was also a prize giveaway, and samples from the Mower County Pork Producers.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau works closely with its membership to support rural communities and the issues most important to them. Through special events, classroom learning and other engagement opportunities, counties create specific programming designed to help their communities thrive.

To specifically address food security, counties can apply for hunger solutions grants from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. In 2021, 41 county Farm Bureaus received more than $4,000 in grant funding from the Foundation. Partnering with local organizations and businesses, the counties leveraged their grants to raise more than $18,000 in support of local hunger programs.

For more information about programming offered, or to learn about the Foundation and its work, visit www.fbmn.org.