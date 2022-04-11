Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin named best hospitals by Newsweek

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin have again been named one of the best hospitals in the U.S. according to Newsweek. Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been ranked again the No. 1 hospital in the world on the Newsweek list of the “World’s Best Hospitals.”

On the list of the “Best Hospitals in the United States,” the Albert Lea and Austin location was ranked among the top 5% of hospitals in the U.S. (named in the top 250). Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is joined on this list by Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“Being named as one of the ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2022’ is a remarkable accomplishment with all that has occurred over the course of the past year,” said Robert Albright, Jr., D.O., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southeast Minnesota region. “Our patients can rest assured their medical care in Albert Lea and Austin is being handled by some of the best not only locally, but worldwide.”

The Newsweek rankings are based on patient satisfaction survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals, and key performance metrics, such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of care.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, devotion, expertise and teamwork our entire staff at Mayo Clinic Health System demonstrates each day,” said Sumit Bhagra, M.D, site physician leader at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin. “This accomplishment could never take place without the tireless efforts and dedication of each and every staff member. They take pride in the patients they care for and the communities that we serve. We can’t thank them enough.”

Newsweek shares that the hospitals named in the list stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology.