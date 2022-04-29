Matheis knocks in three as Rebels beat Mabel-Canton
Published 10:04 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022
The Southland softball team beat Mabel-Canton 4-1 in Rose Creek Thursday.
Kiyanna Meyer scattered four hits to snag the win for Southland and Olivia Matheis had a homer, a triple and three RBIs.
Southland pitching: Kiyanna Meyer (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 ER, 1 K
Southland hitting: Hattie Wiste, 2-for-3; Olivia Matheis, 2-for-3, HR, triple, 3 RBIs; Kiyanna Meyer, 1-for-1, R; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-3, R; Maren Wehrenberg, 1-for-3, RBI