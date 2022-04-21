Margaret Jacobson, 99

Margaret Jacobson, age 99, of LeRoy, MN, died on February 3, 2022.

Margaret J. Enfield was born on May 11, 1922 in Osage, IA to Elga and Ellen (Cummings) Enfield. Her early years were spent near St. Ansgar, IA. When she was in her teens, her parents moved to Riceville, IA where she attended high school. She graduated from Riceville High wi9th a degree in teaching. She worked at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN and later taught school in Iowa.

She was married to Heinz Timmerman in 1942. To this union was born a son, Ronald. Heinz died in 1945 during World War II. In 1952 she was united in marriage to Raymond Jacobson in Van Burren, Arkansas. They had one daughter, Judy Jacobson Barksdale.

Margaret was an active member of the LeRoy Evangelical Lutheran Church. She held various jobs and especially liked sewing for Lutheran World Relief. She also took interest in gardening, cooking and cleaning. Margaret also collected antiques. She started a recycling program for LeRoy in the early 1970’s, which was at a time of limited environmental concern in most areas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elga and Ellen Enfield, her first husband Heinz Timmerman, her second husband Raymond Jacobson, brothers Gerald Dean Enfield and Loren Enfield, her son Ronald Timmerman, and grandson Michael Timmerman.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Bergan, her daughter Judy Jacobson Barksdale, her daughter-in-law Dixie Timmerman, granddaughter Michele (Jim) Pearson, grandson Ronald Scott Timmerman, and great-granddaughters Ashlea (Jaskamaldeep) Pearson Dosanjh, Emilee (Michelle Sherman) Pearson, Taylor (Dan Kitchen) Timmerman, and great-grandson Evan Timmerman.

A Graveside Service for Margaret will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held after the graveside service from 12-2 p.m. at the LeRoy Community Center. The family would like any memorials to be given to their favorite charity, Wildwood Grove, or the Le Roy Ambulance fund.