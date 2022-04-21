Man receives seven years for drug sales

An Austin man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for drug sales.

, 46, was sentenced to 84 months in prison in Mower County District Court Thursday afternoon for felony second degree drug sales.

He was given credit for 309 days served.

Collins was arrested and charged in June of 2021, along with three other people during an investigation that spanned from April through May 2021, during which time a confidential informant purchased heroin and methamphetamines from Collins on a number of occasions, though on at least one occasion the heroin was received from Rondal Darin Reliford, one of the other three arrested during the case.

Collins was initially charged with four felonies of drug sales and possession charges, all of which he pleaded not guilty to, but eventually he amended his plea on Jan. 24 to guilty for the drug sales of 3 grams for more charges. The three remaining charges were dismissed.

Prior to that Collins had convictions for assault, aiding/abetting kidnapping, aggravated robbery, drug possession, drug sales, domestic assault, violating a domestic abuse no contact order, fleeing a peace officer, and failing to register as a predatory offender.