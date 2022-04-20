Lyle-Pacelli softball team crushes Schaeffer

The Lyle-Pacelli softball team beat Schaeffer Academy 17-1 in four innings in Todd Park Tuesday.

The Athletics (2-1 overall) put up 14 runs in the top of the first inning.

Avari Drennan knocked in four runs and she struck out seven for LP.

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 7 K

LP hitting: Lilly Vadeer, 0-for-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, HBP; Lisandra Ortiz, 1-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Alana Rogne, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Avari Drennan, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs, HBP; McKenzie Schaefer, 0-for-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Sarah Douglas, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB, SB; Hailee Schaefer, 2-for-3, 2 R; Bella McMahan, 0-for-1, R, BB, SB; Tala Minto, R, BB; Kaitlyn McMahon, 0-for-1, RBI