Lyle-Pacelli softball team crushes Schaeffer
Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022
The Lyle-Pacelli softball team beat Schaeffer Academy 17-1 in four innings in Todd Park Tuesday.
The Athletics (2-1 overall) put up 14 runs in the top of the first inning.
Avari Drennan knocked in four runs and she struck out seven for LP.
LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 7 K
LP hitting: Lilly Vadeer, 0-for-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, HBP; Lisandra Ortiz, 1-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Alana Rogne, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB; Avari Drennan, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs, HBP; McKenzie Schaefer, 0-for-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Sarah Douglas, 1-for-2, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs, BB, SB; Hailee Schaefer, 2-for-3, 2 R; Bella McMahan, 0-for-1, R, BB, SB; Tala Minto, R, BB; Kaitlyn McMahon, 0-for-1, RBI