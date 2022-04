Lyle-Pacelli downs GMLOK softball team

The Lyle-Pacelli softball team scored a big 6-5 win over GMLOK in Spring ValleyTuesday.

McKenzie Schaefer had a double and two RBIs for LP (3-3 overall) and Avari Drennan struck out nine.

The Bulldogs had beaten two teams that beat LP in the Rushford Tournament on Saturday.

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 1 ER, 9 K

LP hitting: Kearah Schafer, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs, 3 SB; Alana Rogne, 2-for-3, double, R, BB, SB; Drennan, 0-for-4, R; Lilly VaDeer, 1-for-4, double, RBI, R; Sarah Douglas, 1-for-3, BB; McKenzie Schaefer, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, R, 2 SB, HBP; Hailee Schaefer, 0-for-3, R, SB; Bella McMahan, 0-for-2, BB