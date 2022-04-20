Lyle-Pacelli baseball team blanks Schaeffer
Published 8:36 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Schaeffer Academy 10-0 in Marcusen Park Tuesday.
Mac Nelson struck out nine to score the shutout for LP (1-1 overall) and Dane Schara had a double and two RBIs.
LP pitching: Mac Nelson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 9 K
LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Mac Nelson, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, 1 double; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-1, 1 double, 2 R; Dane Schara, 2-for-3, 1 double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-3, 2 R; Trey Anderson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Blake Klingfus, 0-for-2, R, RBI; Jack Klingfus, 2-for-3, R, RBI