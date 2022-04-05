Letter to the Editor: Southside Aces concert makes for delightful day

If you didn’t get to the Southside Aces concert at the Paramount Theatre last Sunday, you missed a delightful afternoon. Even if you are not a Jazz fan, you would have enjoyed this performance.

Thank you, Austin Area Arts and Paramount Theatre, for bringing such talented and entertaining musicians to our Theatre. And thank you to Austin High School Jazz One for opening the show. It was nice to see you performing again.

Bob and Joyce Goetz

Austin, MN