Leo F. Coyle, Jr., 74

Leo Francis Coyle, Jr., age 74, of Austin, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin surrounded by his loving family.

Leo was born March 21, 1948 in Pittsburg, California to Leo F. and Viola L. (Lidberg) Coyle. He was united in marriage to Aletha M. Whalen on September 6, 1980 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin.

Leo was a great husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren and loved family gatherings. He loved playing pool, fishing, watching all sports-especially the Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR.

Leo worked at Austin Cab, KAAL TV 6, and Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin at the information desk. He enjoyed greeting everyone who came into the clinic.

Survivors include his wife, Aletha; sons, Christopher (Stephanie) Coyle, Travis Coyle; grandchildren, Collin, Alex, Stephan, Christina, Edward, Benjamin, Joseph, Ethan, and Adalyn; sister, Shirley Coyle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald (Karen) Whalen, Susan (Harry) Davis, Kevin Whalen, Michael Whalen, Jeanne Whalen; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Viola; sister, Deb Potter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leslie and Margaret Whalen; brothers-in-law, Duane Whalen and Paul Whalen.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Greg Leif officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 pm on Monday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the mass at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com