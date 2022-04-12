Knapp named star of the week

Bruins goalie Klayton Knapp was named star of the week for the NAHL Central Division on Monday.

Knapp, 18, had a big weekend as he helped his team move into a tie for second place in the Central Division with a weekend home sweep of the Aberdeen Wings. The native of Waterville, Ohio, stopped 49 of 51 shots in the two wins. On Friday, Knapp stopped all 25 shots that came his way in a 3-0 shutout win over the Wings. On Saturday, he made 24 saves in a 3-2 win.

For the season, the NAPHL grad has a 16-13-1 record in 30 games played with a 2.74 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

“Klayton was big for us last weekend and has been all year. He had to make a few key saves in both games or the results could have gone the other way. We expect Klayton to stay focused and follow it up again this weekend,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard.