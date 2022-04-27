Klocke strikes out 18 as Vikings top JWP

Hayfield senior Nolan Klocke was dominant on the mound as the Vikings edged out Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-3 overall) 4-0 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Klocke struck out 18 and he allowed just one hit for the Vikings (5-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 18 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R; Klocke, RBI; Karver Heydt, 1-for-2, double; Kobe Foster, R; Ethan Pack, 1-for-2, R; Zander Jacobson, 1-for-3, R