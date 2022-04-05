Kirtz leads Rebel baseball team over USC

The Southland baseball team opened its season with a 9-1 win over USC on the road Monday.

Travis Kirtz had a pair of doubles and five RBIs for the Rebels (1-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 K; Travis Kirtz, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-5, 2 R, RBI, ; Hanna, 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; Eli Wolff, 0-for-3, R, 2 BBs; Travis Kirtz, 4-for-5, 5 RBIs, 2 doubles; Sam Boe, 0-for-1, R, HBP; Connor Edland, 1-for-3, R; Jack Bruggeman, BB, R