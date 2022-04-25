John P. Delaney, 32

John Paul Delaney, 32, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home in Austin. John was born on September 10,1989 in Rochester, Minnesota to parents Paul and Janet (Tuschoff) Delaney. He was raised in Rochester and graduated from Mayo High School in 2008. In school he played hockey, baseball and football. Following high school, he attended Mankato State University and University of North Dakota. He worked for Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin and Albert Lea as a Housekeeping Supervisor. In 2016, John met the love of his life Brandi Morse and the couple married two years later on October 6, 2018, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham, Minnesota. He loved sports, including watching the twins and high school hockey. John enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his family and was always genuinely happy. John will be dearly missed all that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Brandi Delaney of Austin; daughter, Areya Delaney, the couple also cared for their foster daughter; parents, Paul and Janet Delaney of Rochester; brother, Christopher (Nicole) Delaney of Denver, Colorado; maternal grandma, Alice Tuschoff; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry T. and Gwyn Morse of Austin; sister-in-law, Rachel (Patrick) Dominguez of Janesville; nephew, Alex Karow of Austin; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. John was preceded in death his maternal grandpa, Merle Tuschoff; paternal grandparents, Cyril and Mary Delaney.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Services are arranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.