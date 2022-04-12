Jeremy Reid Johnson died unexpectedly on March 4, 2022 in Minneapolis, MN. He was born March 19th, 1968 to Jerry Johnson and Joan (Cosgrove) Johnson in Austin, MN.

Jeremy was met on the other side by his mother, Joan Cosgrove Johnson; his sister Tracey, his aunts, uncles, grandparents, a few good friends, and many pets (especially his beloved birds.)

He is survived by his father, Jerry (Marilyn) Johnson, Austin, MN; Children, Sasha Hayes, Colton Johnson, Blake Johnson, Chris Marcks, Ashley Marcks, and Jameson Armstrong, as well as two beautiful granddaughters and three gorgeous grandsons.

Jeremy is also survived by his siblings; Brooke (Richard) Fitts, West Frankfort, IL, Bambi (Hilda Ramos) Perkins, San Francisco, CA, and Bradd (Sue Essig) Perkins, Coon Rapids, MN as well as his nieces and nephews; Katelyn, Erin, and Stephanie; Adam, Ben, Cody, and Anthony.

One of Jeremy’s great escapes was his art, in which he was extremely talented. He also loved the great outdoors and all animals, but he had a huge affinity for birds. We imagine there was a grand reunion in Heaven!

At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life to honor Jeremy’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you discuss the devastating effects of drug use and addiction with the children in your life. In honor of Jeremy’s memory, please contact your local legislators to advocate for an increase of funding for addiction and mental health research and treatment.

May you go in peace, Jeremy. You are now with your Heavenly Father and your tired and relentless struggle is over.